The rules for rapid COVID-19 testing at Manitoba pharmacies

Pharmacists Manitoba is reminding Manitobans to follow public health recommendations, and visit public testing sites, as opposed to pharmacies, if they have COVID-19 symptoms or if they are an asymptomatic close contact of a positive case.

According to Tanjit Nagra, CEO of Pharmacists Manitoba, a lot of people with symptoms have been coming to pharmacies.

Pharmacies have also been receiving many calls about rapid tests.

“It’s very important that these individuals go to public testing sites,” she said,

“Pharmacies and pharmacists are not supposed to be administering rapid antigen tests on individuals who have symptoms.”

Nagra noted that she understands that wait times for tests are long and that people are frustrated, but public health guidelines need to be followed.

She added that pharmacists are the most accessible health-care professionals in the province, and are trying to keep up with the demand of questions. However, she said it is taking away from their everyday work.

“Pharmacies are extremely busy right now handling the amount of questions we’re getting,” Nagra said.

“I recognize that it’s hard to find the information when you need it, that’s why we wanted to take the opportunity to remind Manitobans that they really should be visiting provincial testing sites should they need a rapid test for symptom or close contact purposes.”

Nagra also reminded people that it costs money to get a rapid test administered by a pharmacist, but a rapid testing kit from a public site is free.

A rapid test administered by a pharmacist costs between $15 and $70. Some pharmacies do have take-home tests, but supplies are limited.