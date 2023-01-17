The rush to register for local summer camps begins

It may be the middle of winter, but many parents already have summer on their minds.

Registration has opened for several camps around Waterloo region, and families are rushing to secure a spot for their kids.

At Go Bananas in Kitchener, registration for their summer camp opened on Friday afternoon, and staff were busy with requests almost instantly.

“Within the first five minutes, we had over 30 bookings,” said Zoey Forte, the general manager at Go Bananas.

Staff told CTV News the climbing facility was fielding questions from parents about the popular camp before Christmas.

“We have one camp that's completely full already, and a couple others are getting close to it,” said Forte.

Vikki Poirier is a mother from the region and said it is especially tough finding spots for specialty camps that offer a focus on certain sports or hobbies.

“I don't recall it being so stressful,” Poirier said, admitting to having to think about it so far in advance has its challenges.

“We're just trying to figure out what we're making for supper tonight, let alone what we're going to be doing for camps this year,” she said.

Part of what has parents overwhelmed with the rush for registration is the price that comes with it. Some camps require payments in full and that can run up to a few hundred dollars per week.

“I'm getting ready to pay for my Christmas presents, and now I have to figure out how I'm going to pay for camps,” Poirier said.

Camp runners warn spots may fill up fast and are advising families to book as soon as possible.

Here is a list of city-run camps and more information on how to register: