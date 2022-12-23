iHeartRadio

The S'Aints Sleighing Hunger show postponed due to severe weather conditions


The S'Aints offer a sneak peek for upcoming Sleighing Hunger charity concert. (Photo Courtesy: Caesars Windsor)

Caesars Windsor, St. Clair College, and The S'Aints have postponed the performance of The S'Aints Sleighing Hunger show due to bad weather, Friday.

Tickets will be automatically honoured for the new show date of Thursday, December 29 at 8 pm.

For updates, visit their website.

