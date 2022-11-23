The S’Aints to return to The Colosseum stage for annual charity concert

The S’Aints will return for the annual Sleighing Hunger concert which will benefit 16 local food banks to help feed those in need.

The S’Aints announced the 2022 Sleighing Hunger beneficiaries during a sneak peek performance Wednesday saying they will once again be partnering with the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association (WEFBA) and Chatham Outreach for Hunger (COH).

The WEFBA is a community-based not-for-profit made up of 15 local food banks. Together, they reach thousands of people and families in the area who need emergency food supplies.

The food banks include UHC - Hub of Opportunities, Downtown Mission, Drouillard Place, Community Food Pantry Lakeshore, three Salvation Army locations, Welcome Centre Shelter for Women, Windsor Homes Coalition, and more.

Chatham Out Reach for Hunger (COH) is a non-profit charity servicing those in Chatham-Kent and is supported entirely by the community.

“On behalf of Caesars Windsor Cares and the entertainment team, we are incredibly proud to collaborate with St. Clair College and The S’Aints on the Sleighing Hunger concert once again,” said Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor.

St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor are partnering to bring back the holiday charity concert where 100 per cent of ticket sale proceeds will go back into the community.

Since 2013, they have successfully raised more than $340,000 to feed those in need.

“Yes, the atmosphere of this concert involves St. Nick, St. Clair and The S'Aints, but the true saints of the event are the audience members who have made it into one of our region's most popular Christmas entertainment events," said St. Clair College president Patti France. "By supporting it and the associated CD sales, they've provided over $300,000 in assistance to local food banks during the past decade. It's been the College's privilege to have been a partner in that community effort since the concert's inception."

The all ages fundraising concert will take place on Friday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. at The Colosseum. Tickets are now on sale for $30 each plus applicable taxes and fees.

Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m. Tickets are also available at St. Clair College campuses and Devonshire Mall Guest Services.