The salsa event that's spicing up downtown Winnipeg

A weekly event has been spicing up downtown Winnipeg with some Latin dance.

Every week in July, hundreds of people have been heading out to True North Square to take part in the 17th season of Salsa Sundays.

The free, outdoor event, offers both beginners and seasoned dancers a chance to enjoy live music, special performances and salsa dancing.

This past weekend marked the final Salsa Sunday for July. CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to find out if there will be more events this summer.

- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.