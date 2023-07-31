The salsa event that's spicing up downtown Winnipeg
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A weekly event has been spicing up downtown Winnipeg with some Latin dance.
Every week in July, hundreds of people have been heading out to True North Square to take part in the 17th season of Salsa Sundays.
The free, outdoor event, offers both beginners and seasoned dancers a chance to enjoy live music, special performances and salsa dancing.
This past weekend marked the final Salsa Sunday for July. CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to find out if there will be more events this summer.
- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.
-
Attendance numbers down for K-Days, Taste of Edmonton in 2023Two of Edmonton's biggest festivals have wrapped up for the summer and organizers of both events are blaming the weather for a dip in attendance.
-
-
'As good as I remember': Fried chicken joint reopens in north Edmonton after closing Strathearn location last yearRalphs Handi Mart is back in Edmonton with the same fried chicken customers know and love.
-
Twenty-six cats found abandoned at Barrie vet clinicStaff at Aldergrove Animal Clinic found 26 cats abandoned cats in cardboard boxes Friday morning.
-
OPP investigating two fatal incidents on the water in eastern OntarioOntario Provincial Police are investigating two recent deaths on the water in eastern Ontario.
-
Canada issues recalls for six more caffeinated beveragesA total of 12 energy drinks have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency since July 12.
-
Emergency crews on scene for incident at Carberry interchangeMultiple emergency vehicles are on the scene of an incident on the Trans Canada Highway near the Carberry interchange.
-
Why South Indian restaurants may raise the prices of, or remove, its most popular dishesA move by the Indian government to ban the export of all non-basmati rice has led to panic-buying, stockpiling and South Indian restaurants having to make major changes to their menu — including removing or increasing the price of its most popular items.
-
Workers in Cochrane, Ont., go on strike; Sudbury outside workers could be nextIt's looking like the start of a tough summer for some municipalities as they try and reach an agreement with their workers.