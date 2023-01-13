The Savoy Brasserie in Westboro set to close, with Zak's Diner moving in

The Savoy Brasserie restaurant in Westboro is closing its doors, but the space will not be empty for long.

A local longstanding restaurateur is set to open its fifth location, to serve up their popular family fare.

The Savoy, at the corner of Richmond Road and Churchill Avenue, took over the space in 2013. It replaced the iconic Moe’s World Famous Newport Restaurant, known as the home for the Elvis sighting society, which moved its operations down the street.

While the Savoy’s time has come to an end, the space will not remain vacant for long. Zak’s Diner is moving in.

"I think it’s good," says owner John Borsten, who snapped up the property when it became available for sale.

"I think that we in that area are underserved certainly as far as the Zak’s concept; the diner - breakfast, lunch, you know the family-friendly kind of thing."

Borsten opened his first Zak’s 1986 in the Byward Market, and over the years has expanded across the city. However, Borsten says this new location will have a special familial tie.

"My son is going to partner with me on this one and help run it, so it’s second generation," he says. "I have a lot of employees that have worked with me for 20 years who are part owners in the store, so we try to bring people up. It’s a local enterprise and this one is particularly local for me; I can walk there every day."

Zak’s Westboro is anticipating to open in early February.