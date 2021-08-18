The school divisions in Winnipeg making masks mandatory

Some school divisions in Winnipeg are making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year, despite the fact Manitoba’s back-to-school plan does not mandate masks.

CTV News Winnipeg has confirmed that the Louis Riel and Seven Oaks School Division are requiring students and staff to wear masks in schools and on buses, while the Winnipeg School Division’s board of trustees is asking the province to implement a mask mandate in schools.

LOUIS RIEL SCHOOL DIVISION

On Tuesday, Christian Michalik, superintendent of the Louis Riel School Division (LRSD), released a statement saying that “medical-grade masks (provided by the division) will be mandatory for all staff, students and visitors in our schools K-12 and on school buses.”

The LRSD currently has a stock of 353,000 regular medical masks and 63,000 pediatric medical masks.

The statement notes that the decision to mandate masks comes after the division received feedback from families and staff, and advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada and legal counsel.

“This mask mandate fulfills our statutory obligation to create a safe environment for staff and students,” Michalik said.

“Our community education campaign will continue and focus on how to safely navigate the current stage of the pandemic, including in-school vaccination clinics.”

The school division is also looking into the idea of having staff and students (who are eligible for the vaccine) voluntarily disclose their vaccination status. It is also exploring the potential idea of requiring eligible staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as the use of rapid testing kits in schools.

The LRSD will have more information on its back-to-school plan on Aug. 24.

“Our aim is to not only start school in September in a safe and welcoming way, but also to sustain that effort and stay in school despite the fourth wave,” Michalik said.

SEVEN OAKS SCHOOL DIVISION

On Tuesday, Brian O’Leary, superintendent of the Seven Oaks School Division, sent a letter to parents and guardians saying that masks will be required indoors for students, staff, and visitors, and on school buses.

The letter notes that students and staff will need to screen daily for COVID-19 and stay home if they have any symptoms. The division added that it will optimize school ventilation systems, open additional spaces, stagger lunch and activity breaks, and place Kindergarten to Grade 8 students in single class cohorts.

O’Leary noted that vaccines are the best protection against COVID-19.

“All students born in 2009 or before are now eligible for vaccination,” he said in the letter.

“The more students and families that are vaccinated, the safer our schools and community will be. Please do your part.”

The school division will make masks available for students and staff.

WINNIPEG SCHOOL DIVISION

In a statement on its website, the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) said it appreciates everyone who has expressed their support for mandating masks, reducing class sizes, maintaining cohorts, and meeting ventilation requirements.

The board of trustees is now asking that Education Minister Cliff Cullen mandate masks in schools.

“WSD is continuously reviewing and implementing all measures possible to protect our students and staff, including maintaining cohorts for our younger students, providing masks and sanitizers, maintaining distance requirements, encouraging regularly handwashing and utilizing the outdoors when possible for learning environments,” the statement said, noting that the division is continuing to maximize its ventilation system.

Earlier in the month, the Manitoba government unveiled its back-to-school plan, which included resuming in-person learning for Kindergarten to Grade 12 students, and recommending, but not requiring, students to wear masks.