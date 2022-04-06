The search for future Olympians comes to Halifax this weekend

A program designed to find young athletes with Olympic potential is coming to Halifax.

This weekend, area athletes are invited to the RBC Training Ground at the Canada Games Centre to see if they’re suited for an Olympic sport, and potentially earn funding for their own Olympic journey.

“It’s a hugely successful program that has delivered amazing Olympic athletes and actually Olympic champions at one of our most recent games,” said RBC Brand Market Director Lexi Marton.

Kayaker Anna Negulic from Bedford, N.S., attended the program in 2017 and is currently training for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“It really provided the support and funding that I needed through my transition from the junior level to senior level,” said Negulic.

“There’s I think nine different national sporting organizations who are going to be here on Saturday for training grounds.”

Seven athletes who’ve participated in the program have made it to the Olympic podium, and many others have competed as members of Team Canada in their respective sports.

“You’ll also receive essentially a foot in the door, so you’re going to be connected and put into one of the development programs with one of our partner national team sports and you’re going to be pursuing your Olympic dream,” said Marton.

Training Ground is set to visit 15 communities across the country this year.

“If you’re an athlete and if you’ve got some drive and ambition come on out, it’s free, you’ve got nothing to lose, why not test yourself,” said Marton.

To learn more, or to register for this weekend’s event, you can visit the RBC training ground website.