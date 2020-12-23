It’s been nearly two decades since Fil Rocca has had Christmas Day off, but the owner of Mezzo Restaurant still wants as many people as possible to have a Christmas dinner.

"We called the Downtown Mission and they said we could take over the kitchen for an evening so here we are."

Rocca teamed up with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to serve nearly 400 meals at the Mission, Wednesday.

"We came from humble beginnings all of us and we just like to give a helping hand when we can," says Carl Lovett of IBEW.

Ryli Michalczuk isn’t letting the pandemic stop her from giving back.

For the past six years, she has held a pizza party for Street Help.

20 pizzas were delivered Wednesday afternoon, along with a $500 donation.

"Even though there’s the pandemic it’s still nice to do things for other people and obviously you don’t wanna stop doing the good things just because of an obstacle in your way I guess," says Michalczuk.

The team at Macro Foods spent the day prepping and packaging 580 meals.

Roughly 700 lbs of food.

"Turkey dinners with ham, mashed potatoes, we have gravy, corn, cranberry, that works," says co-owner Sarah Ducharme.

Organizer Greg Lemay says 200 meals were served in the past for his holiday giving event.

But with COVID-19 the need is greater.

"There’s some folks experiencing homelessness who require a meal. Obviously you got Salvation Army, you’ve got Residence for Young Men, obviously St. Clair long term care," Lemay tells CTV Windsor.

40 drivers will be delivering the food on Christmas Eve.