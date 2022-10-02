CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this fall.

The most expensive home for sale in Ottawa this fall is River View Estate located in Dunrobin, Ont.

Located on a 27.8 acre property, the home with 835 feet of waterfront and wooded trails has six bedrooms, six baths and three partial baths, a six-car attached heated garage, a guest house, an indoor pool and a tennis court.

"Simply spectacular! This is the quintessential estate property: where lifestyle meets function and beauty," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate. "The proud, gated approach to River View Estate foreshadows the sophisticated and tranquil ethos of the property."

The home includes a large recreation room, a fitness room with direct access to the outdoors and a "fabulous" home theatre.

"This incredible estate property is unlike any other lifestyle property to have come to the market in Ottawa: it offers views and water access, resort elements, sports amenities and a superlative layout," says the listing.

This five bedroom, eight bathroom home is situated on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end.

"Ottawa's most opulent home awaits," says the listing on Realtor.ca.

The home includes a waterfront docking system, outdoor fire feature and fountain, wine cellar, sauna, steam room, salt room, gym, billiard room, an indoor pool with a swim jet system and hot tub.

"The quality exudes through this palatial mansion," says the listing. "Enjoy vistas of your private waterfront beyond the commercial grade indoor pool w/ swim jet system & hot tub through 3 stories of large windows. Balconies from 3 of the bedrooms pier out over the pool area creating a vacation feeling year-round."

The six bedroom, seven bathroom home on Acacia Avenue in Ottawa's Rockcliffe neighbourhood is on the market for $5.4 million.

"This grand & elegant Rockcliffe home is situated in the heart of the old village on a beautiful picturesque lot," says the listing on Realtor.ca "It boasts over 26,300 sq. ft. with an in ground pool, mature trees & beautifully manicured gardens."

The listing says a room on the third floor is being used as a gym, and there is a double car garage at the home.

The Estate is located in Manotick, featuring six bedrooms, five full baths and one partial bath, a saltwater pool, and completely private treed views.

"Elegance and fabulous living are at the heart of this spectacular château-inspired stone manor, set on 4 manicured acres," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate.

The listing says "every amenity is accommodated for" in the home, including a large recreation room, a home theatre and a "wonderful gym."

This five bedroom, eight bathroom home sits on just over three acres of land in the Rideau Forest neighbourhood of Manotick.

"Welcome to one of Ottawa’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, Rideau Forest," says the listing on Realtor.ca for the 10,000 sq. ft. home.

The "backyard resort" includes an oversized saltwater pool, hot tub, cabana and an outdoor kitchen. In the basement, there is a rec room, great room, gym, game room, golf room, a large customized wet bar and a home theatre.

This four bedroom, five bathroom home has over 21 acres of forest as the private backyard. The home is located in Dunrobin, 20 minutes to Kanata.

"This house features open concept modern designs with floor to ceiling windows throughout, customized kitchen & appliances, extra high ceilings, radiant-heated floors and more to explore," the listing on Realtor.ca says.

"It offers the rooftop terrace, covered patio, balcony, oversized pool & playyard for the outdoor life."

This four bedroom, four bathroom home overlooking the Ottawa River in Ottawa's east end is on the market for $3.95 million.

"One acre crown jewel Ottawa Riverfront property located on top of a hill in Cumberland, across from Camelot Golf course," says the listing on Realtor.ca

The home includes three balconies, access deck, boat dock, shed with a "grandfather clause" and boat house with a boat.