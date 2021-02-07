The Ottawa Real Estate Board says 63 homes sold for more than $1 million in Ottawa last month, driving up the average sale price in the capital.

The average sale price for a home increased 31 per cent in January to $677,197.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes currently for sale in Ottawa.

Christie's International Real Estate says "The Address on Old Sunset Boulevard" at Dow's Lake has three bedrooms, two full baths and a partial bath.

"Uncompromising design, unparalleled sense of style," says the listing. "This home is unlike any other property ever to have come to the market in Ottawa. Its iconic vantage point over The Rideau Canal and Dow's Lake, incredible use of space and design and unique interpretation of the outdoors make it a true masterpiece property."

Christie's International Real Estate says, "The third floor is taken up by the exquisite rooftop terrace, which has unbelievable panoramic views of The Canal, Dow's Lake and the Arboretum beyond."

CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming took a tour of the most expensive home on the market in Ottawa back in December.

The five-plus-one-bedroom home is in Rockcliffe Park, near the Ottawa River.

There is approximately 7,000 sq. ft. of living space on all three levels, and includes an in-ground pool.

"Its seamless indoor and outdoor living space set the stage for an ultimate retreat and entertainment paradise," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "Tranquil panoramic view from upper terrace off master suite indulges in the surrounding private oasis."

The home in Rockcliffe Park includes five bedrooms, four baths and a partial bath.

"16 Crescent Road is situated along Crescent Road, known for its high concentration of Ambassadorial Residences," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate. "Situated on a very private, fenced 18,201 square foot lot with beautiful landscaping, this home is fantastic! Elegant architectural details coupled with a liveable layout ensure incredible living."

The backyard includes a waterfall and Koi pond.

This six bedroom, six bathroom single-family home is located near the Nepean Sailing Club in Ottawa's west-end.

"This luxury custom home boasts 7,300 sq. ft. of living space with a walkout to your salt water pool and beach front on the Ottawa River, actually deeded and owned," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "Sandy beach with views of Ottawa skyline, Gatineau Hills and Parliament."

The home features a gym, a large pool, a wine cellar and theatre.

This four bedroom, four bathroom home is located in Rockcliffe-Manor Park.

"Setting a new standard of elegance and sophistication, this all stone Rockcliffe Park residence is set on a quiet, desirable Old Village street," says the listing on Realtor.ca

"Luxurious features include the heated interlock driveway, oversized triple garage, infinity pool and generator."

The saltwater pool has two waterfalls and a hot tub.

This four bedroom, four bathroom home is situated on three acres of property along the Rideau River in Manotick.

"This spectacular three-acre estate features an incredible custom home on gorgeous landscaped grounds with 264 feet of waterfront and two boat slips," says the listing on Realtor.ca. "This property offers superb indoor and outdoor space. Lounge around the gunite pool and spa while taking in river views."

This four bedroom, four full bathrooms and two partial bath home is located in Ottawa's Rockcliffe – Manor Park neighbourhood.

"This inviting and elegant home offers sophisticated architectural touches throughout – from the detailed plaster mouldings to the Rocky Mountain door handles," says the listing on Christie's International Real Estate. "Situated on a large corner lot on sought-after Crescent Road in the heart of the Old Village, this home offers unparalleled luxury."

The home includes a 40-foot saltwater outdoor pool, a hexagonal covered veranda with an outdoor wood-burning fireplace, as well as a vintage storage playhouse.