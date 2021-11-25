The Silver Broom curling league is thriving at the Inglewood Golf and Curling Club

Every Tuesday and Thursday at the Inglewood Golf and Curling club, 48 curlers gather for the Silver Broom curling league.

All six sheets are in use for this 55 plus league. Barry Luft is the oldest curler, he's 81 and says he still loves the game.

"Playing with the guys, just the companionship and the sport of it all," Luft said, explaining the sports' eternal appeal.

"You've got to exercise and I don't do very well out there but I like it."

Heather Paul-Scott skips the only all women's team in the Silver Broom league. The 74-year-old still plays with the same team that won the 2008 Canadian Masters Championship.

Her rink is still very competitive and they like nothing more than beating the men. But Paul-Scott says the men like to beat them as well.

"You ask any one of these teams and they'll tell you there's a target on our back," Paul-Scott told CTV.

"But it's a friendly target. This is a great league to be in. Great curling and we can beat any of these teams and they can beat us and they have so it's very much a target on our back."

On this day, the Paul-Scott rink was victorious. So was Wally Schoenberger's rink.

The 66 year old curls six times a week and he says he loves the camaraderie you get at the Silver Broom league.

"We're all serious but at the end of the day we come up here (in the clubhouse) and we gather and have a beer. It's all fun."

And it's that fun and camaraderie that will keep them coming back. The curlers we talked to said they plan on playing in this league for as long as they can.

Paul-Scott says it doesn’t get any better than this.

"Yes we have a good curling team and they're a fun curling team. We dress up for everything we have. It's competitive but it's fun."