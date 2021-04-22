'The situation in Saskatoon is perilous': As variant COVID-19 cases climb, teachers' union calls for remote learning

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) wants Saskatoon and area schools to move to remote learning effective Monday.

"The situation in Saskatoon is perilous. We urge Saskatoon Public, Saskatoon Catholic and Prairie Spirit school divisions to take action now," STF President Patrick Maze said in a news release.

"Schools are a source of transmission and there are numerous outbreaks in Saskatoon and area schools. We don't have to wait for more schools to be impacted. A move to remote learning is one measure we can take to help protect people's lives."

The STF had requested on March 31 for all schools in the province to move to remote learning for two weeks after the Easter break to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

While remote learning is difficult for students, parents and teachers, the current risk is too great, Maze said.

The STF cited provincial government data showing that between March 29 and April 11, test positivity increased to 7.3 per cent from five per cent among Saskatoon children and youth - a 46 per cent increase.

The data also show that in the first three weeks of April total active COVID-19 cases have increased in Saskatoon by 128 per cent, to 513 cases from 224.