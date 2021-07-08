'The situation is concerning,' Grey Bruce declared Delta variant hot spot

Ontario has designated Grey Bruce as a Delta variant hot spot as COVID-19 cases increase across the region.

"The situation is concerning, and we continue asking the public to continue getting the vaccine, the two doses, as soon as they can," said Dr. Ian Arra, medical health officer for Grey Bruce Health Unit.

The more transmissible Delta variant was first detected in Grey Bruce in early June.

"Cases are widespread throughout Grey Bruce," the health unit said in a release. "The increased risk of transmission requires everyone exercise diligence in reducing the spread of the virus."

Dr. Arra said most cases are linked to vulnerable populations, plus an outbreak on the Saugeen First Nation.

POP-UP CLINIC VACCINATIONS AT THE PLEX

The health unit is holding a pop-up drive-thru or walk-in clinic on Friday at The Plex on Tomlinson Drive in Port Elgin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot.

Additionally, the health unit has scheduled vaccine clinics operating every weekday with limited walk-in capacity.

Visit the Grey Bruce Health Unit website for clinic locations and times.

GREY BRUCE COVID-19 CASES IN PAST 24 HOURS

On Thursday, the health unit logged 28 new COVID-19 cases.

The numbers released show positive tests in Owen Sound (8), Meaford (4), Grey Highlands (3), Arran Elderslie (2), Huron Kinloss (2), Saugeen Shores (2), South Bruce Peninsula (2), Southgate (2), Saugeen First Nation (1), Chatsworth (1), and Kincardine (1).

The health unit has also identified 309 active high-risk contacts.

There are currently 204 confirmed active cases across the region.

