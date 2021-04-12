The snow should be done in Saskatoon, but continues to hammer Southeastern SK: This is your Saskatoon forecast

A stalled low pressure system over Northern Ontario means snowfall warnings continue into Saskatchewan's parkland, with another 10-15cm of snow possible in the Yorkton area. As for us in Central regions, we’ll see gusting winds and clouds most of the way today, with a chilly first half of the work week. Here's the forecast for Saskatoon: Today – Cloudy High: 4 Evening: 4 Tuesday – Partly Cloudy Morning Low: -4 Afternoon High: 5 Wednesday – Partly Sunny Morning Low: -7 Afternoon High: 7