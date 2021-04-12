iHeartRadio

The snow should be done in Saskatoon, but continues to hammer Southeastern SK: This is your Saskatoon forecast

A stalled low pressure system over Northern Ontario means snowfall warnings continue into Saskatchewan's parkland, with another 10-15cm of snow possible in the Yorkton area.   As for us in Central regions, we’ll see gusting winds and clouds most of the way today, with a chilly first half of the work week.   Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:     Today – Cloudy   High: 4   Evening: 4   Tuesday – Partly Cloudy   Morning Low: -4   Afternoon High: 5   Wednesday – Partly Sunny   Morning Low:  -7   Afternoon High: 7