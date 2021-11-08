'The soil is still warm': Green thumbs take advantage of November warmth

From football games in the park to long sunny walks, residents were taking advantage of the above normal temperatures this week.

According to Environment Canada, the daytime high Monday is Kitchener-Waterloo was18 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the normal high for Nov. 8 is only 7C.

In Guelph, the high was 19C.

Royal City Nursery owner Tanya Olsen says, despite already starting to sell Christmas decorations, lawn seed is still headed out the door too.

“I just had a client in literally 10 minutes ago and she’s going to be doing a whole bunch of grass seed for her lawn,” Olsen said.

Adding that the recent warmer weather has meant green thumbs can continue to work outside,

“Over the past few days we’ve seen a ton of people still interested in planting so tons of shrubs and perennials believe it or not the soil is still warm enough that we can actually plant and plant successfully. so we’re seeing some gardeners get a jump on spring.”

Southern Ontario hasn’t felt warmth like this since around the 20th of October.

Nov. 8, 2020 came with a high above 20.