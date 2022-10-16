The Soo's Got Talent Show's finale is this week

Working towards the finale of the Soo's Got Talent Show has been a challenging experience for organizers and judges alike given the level of talent competing this year.

"It (the talent) is really promising for the future of the music industry in Sault Ste. Marie; and the future of the contestants," Mario Naccarato, the event founder and producer told CTV News.

"It makes us feel really good knowing we are giving these kids a platform to shine."

The Soo's Got Talent Show finale will be held on Oct. 21 at Soo Blaster on Queen Street East.

The first round on Sept. 9 included 24 performers, after the first elimination 15 contestants performed at a second elimination round on Sept. 16 where judges Darren Robertson, Mike Severin and Valerie Powley whittled the field down to a top ten.

The judges are all local members of the music industry; Robertson is a well-known area musician and producer, Severin is the owner-operator of a local production studio, MuZiCare North, and Powley is the former lead vocalist of the local band OBSESSiON.

On Oct. 1 at the show's semi-final, the group of contestants was to be reduced to five however judges were unable to agree on a top five and so the top six finalists will be performing at the show's finale.

"For the finals it was actually pretty close to almost having a top seven … the level of talent that we have this year surpasses the past two shows," said Robertson, who is also an associate producer of the show.

"It's what we want; it is making it harder for us judges … We want them to blow us out of our chairs and make it difficult but at the same time we are like 'How do we decide?'"

Finalists for The Soo's Got Talent are Nanette Garcia, Colin Gasparelli, Xavier Labouef, Ali Nisbett, Amanda Phillips and M.J. Servillon."Every show we give them feedback on things they may need to work on; it is positive constructive criticism … a lot of them eat that up like a sponge and when the next show comes along it is like 'Wow' they listened to us," Roberston explained.

This year marks the third Soo's Got Talent Show competition. The show had taken a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Gasparelli and Labouef competed in previous Soo's Got Talent Shows.

"We see a lot of growth in them; a lot of personal growth in them … you know what they are our youngest contestants as well," said Naccarato.

"Speaking as a part of the judging panel … just watching these contestants grow; you can't buy that kind of like jus to watch them grow as a performer and as an entertainer," added Robertson.

Keeping with past tradition of the competition, each finalist will be performing a song of their own choice as well as a song chosen by the judges on Oct. 21.

"We want to pick songs that allow them to shine as a performer but we also didn't want to make it too easy for them. We wanted to sort of take them a little bit out of their element; out of their comfort zone and still give them that opportunity to shine, but also try something different," Robertson told CTV News.

"Technically speaking any performer of that caliber should be able to pull off a song … in maybe a genre that they do not perform with as much."

A local band, Handsome Sandwich, will be playing backup for the contestants at this year's finale.

Mitchell Sirie and Johnathan Belanger told CTV News they practiced with four of the contestants late weekend and will be working with the other two.

"They are all awesome singers," said Belanger.

"We are all practices in our instruments and we knew were doing this … we are working with them very quickly."

Organizers said with all of the talent in the Sault they had to put a lot of thought into selecting the band for the show.

"Well actually it is kind of a funny story … I used to work with the drummer John ... and being a musician myself- as well as Mario being a local singer we knew a lot of musicians from a lot of different areas," Robertson said.

"So we looked at a number of different bands and they (Handsome Sandwich) were going to be playing at one of the local establishments and they were doing top 40 hits. So Mario and I said 'Let's go check them out' because we had only heard them play their own original material."

Naccarato and Robertson both said their original music, like their popular song Bitter, is fantastic and they kind of create their own niche so they needed to hear them play covers.

"After we heard them play the first two songs, Mario & I looked at each other and we were like 'Those are the ones,'" said Robertson.

"We were totally impressed by them," added Naccarato.

"Even their own covers they make them sound totally unique and different… they kind of bring it into their own style which is wonderful … they totally reinvent the songs they cover."

Robertson then went on to say the band maintains the integrity of the song to make sure it is still recognizable to audiences while incorporating their own style.

"It is keeping us on our toes; we've been practicing songs we've never heard before ... It keeps us sharp," said Belanger.

"It is a lot of fun to play with a bunch of different singers."

The band said the different songs and singers interactioning with the band has been great.

"One of the singers has a Within Temptation song they are symphonic gothic metal band and I get to rip out the seven-string for that so that is a lot of fun," added Sirie.

The Soo's Got Talent Show competition not only showcases local singers; it is a fundraiser.

Previous shows have raised funds for the Canadian Cancer Society and for Algoma Residential Community Hospice.

This year, most of the funds raised from admission will be donated to the Brain Injury Association of Sault Ste. Marie and District, with the rest composing the prizes for the first, second and third-place contestants.

Naccarato told CTV News that the association is currently without its own meeting space and have been fundraising towards that goal and that is why he decided to put this show on for them.

"There were a number of charities that we kind of looked at and when we were looking at all the different charities we felt that they were at this point in time that could use the awareness as well as the funds," added Robertson.

Admission to the finale is $15 or ten dollars for children 12 and under, with tickets available at the door.

Organizers said with the additional finalist they are hoping to get started a little early and are asking the public to arrive before 5 p.m.

More information about Soo's Got Talent's events and competition can be found on their Facebook page.