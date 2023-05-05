'The sound was deafening': Victoria man captures incredible aerial video of B.C. avalanche

A Victoria man who captured rare aerial video of an avalanche on Vancouver Island says the experience was both majestic and terrifying.

"Even from a kilometre away, the sound was deafening," said the drone operator, who asked not to be identified.

The avalanche, captured on a seven-minute video, occurred this week near Nahmint Mountain, between Tofino and Port Alberni, on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

The man was flying a specialized racing drone, allowing him to get to the avalanche and pursue it quicker than most aerial photographers could. But because he wears goggles to see what his aircraft is looking at, his personal surroundings are obscured while he's piloting.

"It sounded like it was right on top of us, so I was paranoid the whole time that the snow was going to come down the valley and up the other side where we were," he said.

"The guy I was with was getting sick of me yelling out, 'Are we safe? Are we safe?'"

'BONE-BREAKING'

The video caught the attention of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, which said it illustrates the dangers that still lurk in the backcountry as the weather warms.

"Incredible avalanche drone footage from Vancouver Island this week which highlights the dangers of spring mountain conditions," the association tweeted. "That's not water flowing over the edge, but snow!"

Incredible avalanche drone footage from Vancouver Island this week which highlights the dangers of spring mountain conditions. That's not water flowing over the edge, but snow! https://t.co/eB9232Ufb4

Dwight Yochim, CEO of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, said the video provides a "unique perspective to see the power of an avalanche and the damage it can do."

"That kind of avalanche is bone-breaking, dangerous stuff," Yochim told CTV News. "This time of year the snow is just like flowing, wet cement. It would not be pleasant to be in it."

The rescue association chief says springtime can be especially dangerous for avalanches as mountaintop snow melts and saturates the snows below, leading to extremely heavy slides when it eventually releases.

The drone photographer credits the experience to simply being in the right place at the right time with the right equipment.

"The timing was just pure, dumb luck," he said.