The Stanley Cup spends the day in Ottawa as Vegas trainer returns home

Las Vegas Golden Knights athletic trainer Mike Muir brought the Stanley Cup to Frank Ryan Park on Monday afternoon as part of his day with the NHL's biggest prize.

Monday was Muir's day with the Cup, as the Golden Knights continue to celebrate winning the NHL playoffs last season.

The public was invited to attend the celebration, meet Muir and see the Stanley Cup. People had photos taken with the Cup for a cash donation, which will be donated to the Ottawa West Little League.

Muir played baseball in the Frank Ryan Little League.

Fans said they were grateful to see the Stanley Cup in the nation's capital.

"Really happy because I've wanted to touch the Stanley Cup for a long time." said Abby Kennedy.

"It's the first time I've seen it since Larry Robinson brought it back to Ottawa when he was with the New Jersey Devils," said Roy LaFleur. "It's an honour and a privilege to share it with my children."

Muir was one of 52 names added to the Stanley Cup when the Golden Knights won in June.

"I'm just happy to be here and share it with everyone I know," he said.

Making the trip to Ottawa was George Borden, Muir's former instructor.

"I'm over the moon about his success," Borden, who came to Ottawa from Virginia, said. "I drove 12 hours to be here today!"

Prior to the public event, Muir held a private backyard party with friends and family.

"It was an easy choice to bring the cup home to Ottawa," he told CTV News Ottawa from the party on Pinewood Crescent, which featured a beloved Ottawa staple.

"I chose a west-end favourite. We went with egg rolls from Golden Palace," he said. "If you've had one, you would know why."

Muir says he remembers the day the Golden Knights won hockey's holy grail.

"From the score, you could tell we were gonna win this thing, but not until that final whistle did it really feel like we won it," he said. "Hugs all over the place, running on the ice. It was an amazing moment."

Muir's mother Frances joined in the private festivities Monday.

"It's just such an honour and I'm very, very proud of him," she said. "I've never actually seen the Stanley Cup up so close. I almost feel like hugging it, but I won't do that!"

The Stanley Cup was in Prescott last Friday, as Ben Hutton spent the day with the cup.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.

