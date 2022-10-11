The story behind the monstrous eyeball staring at passersby in East Vancouver

A monstrous eyeball has been drawing stares from passersby in an East Vancouver neighbourhood – and it’s just one part of a spooky interactive experience opening soon.

The unique prop was created for an adults-only attraction called The Empty Chest, billed as a “haunted Halloween adventure” that mixes elements of archery tag, escape rooms and monster movies.

“You’re basically hunting us in the woods,” explained Benson Musaev, the art director, prop master and monster designer of the live-action gaming experience.

"We were tired of going to other escape rooms, going to other things and thinking, ‘OK, this is just the tip of the iceberg – we want more.' So we decided to include that all into one experience.”

From the masks to the props, everything is custom-made.

The project has taken months to prepare, but Musaev says it's all part of the fun – and worth every joyous reaction.

"So many adults in the first year had no idea how much they would enjoy this," he said.

"People are like, 'I can't believe this is happening. Oh my god, this is so fun!’” he added. “But I think that's the kid in all of us.”

Musaev has been making movie props for two decades, but says this project is unlike any other. He encouraged anyone curious to try it out, saying they can either “sit down and enjoy Game of Throne on HBO, or they can come out and be Game of Thrones.”

In addition to archery, visitors can also take part in axe throwing, strength challenges and escape puzzles.

Musaev said visitors don't need to be a gaming enthusiast to enjoy the experience. He encourages everyone to let their inner child out to play.

A single ticket costs $75 and a group of four costs $250. The haunted adventure opens Oct. 21 in Burnaby.