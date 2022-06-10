The Strawberry Festival is back in person at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in the Town of LaSalle.

LaSalle Transit Route 25 will be free from June 9-12 during the festival.

For more information, visit their website.

Who's ready to try fresh local strawberries and ice cream at the LaSalle Strawberry Festival? ��️��‍♂️���� Local strawberries provided by Raymont's Berries in Cottam, Ontario and served by @LAFWindsor



#LivingLaSalle #LaSalleStrawberryFest �� pic.twitter.com/bSbDLGmCWb