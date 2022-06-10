iHeartRadio

The Strawberry Festival is back

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival is back in person from June 9 until June 12 (Source: Town of LaSalle)

The Strawberry Festival is back in person at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in the Town of LaSalle.

LaSalle Transit Route 25 will be free from June 9-12 during the festival.

For more information, visit their website.

Who's ready to try fresh local strawberries and ice cream at the LaSalle Strawberry Festival? ��️��‍♂️���� Local strawberries provided by Raymont's Berries in Cottam, Ontario and served by @LAFWindsor

#LivingLaSalle #LaSalleStrawberryFest �� pic.twitter.com/bSbDLGmCWb

— Town of LaSalle (@TownofLaSalle) June 10, 2022
