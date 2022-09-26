The strongest storm to ever hit the east coast wasn't strong enough to stop a wedding

Peter Dunlap just returned to Ottawa from his nephew’s wedding in Halifax, but it wasn’t the wedding they expected.

When the power went out after post-tropical storm Fiona struck, the couple still got married by candlelight.

“The wedding was not until Saturday at 3:00 but we lost power at about 10:30 on Friday,” says Dunlap.

The storm cut power to the venue the night before the big day, but the celebrations went on. The guest listed ended up being cut in half because of cancelled flights and avoiding the risk.

“It was catered offsite. The food was brought in hot. There was lots of candlelight and a couple lamps done by generators. The drinks were cold, everything was very well done,” says Dunlap. “The band was acoustic for the majority of the night, but people danced and had a great time. It was really a success.”

As the east coast begins a long recovery, there are some heading into the area to help. Hydro Ottawa has sent 15 workers and 10 vehicles to the east coast. They are already on the way.

“They’re all power line technicians, so they’re all able to string and install poles and power lines. Anything Nova Scotia Power needs, these guys can do,” says Bryce Conrad, Hydro Ottawa President and CEO. “None of us is built or staffed to deal with monstrous events like this. So when they do occur, it’s just part and parcel of the industry that we support each other.”

Conrad says Ottawa crews will be there for seven to 10 days and more will be sent if needed.

As for the newly married couple, it seems like it was meant to be all along.

“My nephew’s parents, my brother and his wife, were married in the middle of a snowstorm in 1988 that closed airports and train stations,” says Dunlap. “So it was just kind of par for the course.”