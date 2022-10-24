'The struggle is real': Concerns deepen for Regina’s houseless population as temperatures fall

Living conditions couldn’t be more deplorable for some of Regina’s houseless, with many living under tarps as nighttime temperatures drop below zero.

Last year at this time, about 100 people were living in Core Community Park with many community supports on site.

This year, they’re tucked away in multiple locations and on their own. A situation that Warriors of Hope spokesperson Shylo Stevenson can’t believe.

“It’s just mind boggling that we are worse off this year than we were last year with the resources and the supports,” Stevenson explained.

“It’s just one more winter, to somebody that’s in a warm house it’s simple. But when you have people living like they are behind us it’s minute by minute. The struggle is real.”

Some residents in Regina are trying their best to help.

A group of Regina hairdressers offered free haircuts for those experiencing houslessness and learned that the issue goes far beyond housing.

“We hear so many stories from the people that we are doing their hair and it’s just amazing what they’ve gone through and why they’re there,” volunteer hairdresser Daniel Pritchard explained.

“A lot of times its mental health and they have no hope and nowhere else to go and sometimes a haircut just gives them that little boost that they need to have some hope in their life.”

Shelters across the Queen City are filling up. The Salvation Army has 27 spaces available for men. Only two spots were left available in the afternoon of Oct. 24.

The Government of Saskatchewan has said everyone needing help will be accommodated.

“Anyone can contact social services during the day. Mobile Crisis in the evenings and weekends,” Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky told CTV News.

At last word, the city was assessing whether there is a need for emergency housing for the winter beyond what the province has planned.

No update was available but Mayor Sandra Masters has agreed to meet with Warriors of Hope in the days ahead to discuss the situation.