The Sudbury Five are back on the court after nearly two years

The music was almost as loud as the fans Monday afternoon when the Sudbury Five returned to the court for the first time in nearly two years.

And the team didn't disappoint -- they won 113-108 against Windsor, on home court, to start the season.

"We gave Sudbury something to cheer about,” said team owner Dario Zulich. “Basketball has really taken off in Sudbury. We’ve always been a basketball town. It’s so important that we don’t let it die.”

It’s a shortened season with COVID-19 protocols still in place, but even with only 50 per cent capacity allowed at Sudbury Arena, fans at the home opener made sure the team could hear them.

“I have friends on London, Windsor today, Kitchener, you name it,” said superfan Robert McCarthy, who’s only missed one home game since the Sudbury Five was created three seasons ago.

“Before the game I’m friends with them. After the game I’m friends with them. But, when it comes to game time, I’m all business and I’m all about The Sudbury Five.”

McCarthy said he knows a lot of players on the team and feels a close bond.

"There’s nothing I wouldn’t do on a sports level or a personal level for these guys," he said. "These guys are my family. I love them.”

Chanting and cheers could also be heard throughout the arena as fans were happy to be back.

“I’m feeling very excited -- it’s been a long two years,” said Lisette Lauzon. “I have my tickets for every game.”

After two years apart due to COVID-19, players said they are glad to be together again as a team.

“Very excited,” said centre Evan Harris. “We haven’t played, obviously, in over two years so having this come back and having basketball back in northern Ontario is really huge and very much looking forward to it.”

"Our goal is just to play together and see where the chips may fall. I think we’re talented and we’re hungry so the skies the limit for our roaster,” Harris added.

As far as predictions go, team is feeling confident.

“Nothing but excitement,” said Harris. “You know, excitement's kind of our theme and that’s what we’re running on and hopefully we’re going to bring some energy and get a win today.”

“I think we have a great team," Zulich said.

"We have a great spirit and you know, the fans play a big part in having a team win and I think we have the best fans in the NBL and I think we’re going to win.”