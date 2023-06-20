The summer solstice is forecast to bring sunny, warm weather to the Maritimes

The summer solstice, marking the astronomical start of summer, will take place Wednesday at 11:57 a.m. Atlantic time.

The solstice is defined by the moment when the north pole reaches its maximum tilt towards the sun.

It also marks the day of the year with the most daylight.

Most of the Maritimes will have between 15 and 16 hours of daylight Wednesday, depending on position south-to-north of the given community.

That’s a good six to seven more hours of daylight than our shortest day of the year, on the winter solstice, which is on December 21.

Sunny and warm weather will accompany the solstice this year in the Maritimes.

High pressure Wednesday will keep the sky mostly clear and a light west-southwest wind will be present.

High temperatures will reach to the low-to-mid 20s for Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Much of New Brunswick will reach highs in the mid-to-high 20s.

The UV index will be rated 8, or very high, so keep sun protection in mind.

Data at several weather sites around the region shows that June so far has been cool and soggy.

Monthly rain totals are already running near or above the average for the month.

Average daily temperatures are running about 1 to 4 degrees below the monthly average. We will make some temperature gains through the end of this week, with hot days forecast for Friday.

The return of cloudier and wetter weather isn’t too far away though.

A weather front from the west arrives in the Maritimes Saturday into Sunday. The front will bring rain, showers, and a risk of thunderstorms for the weekend.