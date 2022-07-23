The sun was shining on London’s Pride Festival, Saturday
London's Pride Festival is hitting the stage this weekend in Victoria Park with drag queen Priyanka headlining.
The crowd danced to live music from various musicians Saturday with the accommodating sunny weather.
A record of more than 70 vendors are taking part in this year's festival.
With a theme of 'together again', Pride London Festivals' website reads, 'educate, celebrate, uplift, and embrace'.
"It's important to many people for different reasons. Some it's a community base, so that they can meet up with people or see others like themselves and relate it. It also allows them to join in on activities to be a part of something. They sometimes feel excluded. So this is an opportunity for inclusion, but it's also an opportunity to come to us socially outreach to be a part of something and hopefully make other friends," said drag performer, Mz. Azzya-Tighty.
Pride London Festival continues until Sunday with the parade beginning at noon.
