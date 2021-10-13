'The system is creaking': Reality of Sask. healthcare system amid fourth wave

Healthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor. It’s a small glimpse into what the current COVID-19 situation looks like in the province.

“The system is creaking, we’re at the level of the pandemic where it is really taxing our system,” said Dr. John Froh, deputy chief medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“It’s shuddering under the burden and the burden will grow.”

Froh’s commentary came on Thursday during the SHA’s weekly physician town hall.

Froh said Saskatchewan is well into the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding the current surge in cases is being driven by the Delta variant.

He added Saskatchewan’s ICU pressures have the healthcare system moving from the yellow to red zone. This means the limited healthcare staff are providing substandard care for patients in critical need and/or at risk of death, more service slowdowns, an increase in preventable deaths and the possibility of transporting ICU patients out of province looming.

“We continue to grow in terms of cases and we haven’t turned a corner,” Froh said.

The physician town hall offered some bleak predictions when it comes to ICU admissions in the coming weeks.

As of the town hall on Oct. 7, the SHA reported the total number of ICU patients across the province at 114, of which 79 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19.

SHA projections show ICU capacity for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients could exceed 115 beds by Sunday. Projections show the province could eclipse 125 ICU beds by Oct. 24.

“I know we’ll be sending patients out of province,” said Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Susan Shaw.

“Every day we’re having new cases and a percentage of those will need hospital and some need ICUs,” Dr. Shaw said about Saskatchewan’s daily number of new cases. The province broke records each day last week in terms of new cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

She added there’s a case where an individual is receiving care on the hospital floor, hooked up to high-flow oxygen.

“I know they’re getting excellent care on the floor but it’s not the standard we want to provide,” Shaw said.

On the immunization front, 80.1 per cent of eligible Saskatchewan residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, last among the provinces.

74.9 per cent have received two vaccines, the second-lowest mark in Canada, just ahead of Alberta.