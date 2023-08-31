The temperature didn't hit 30 C in Ottawa once in August

The temperature did not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa for the first time in more than a decade.

Environment Canada says Thursday's high was 21.6 C, the final day of August.

The warmest day in August was Aug. 9, when the temperature hit 28.3 C. The last time the temperature topped 30 C was on July 11, with a high of 31.6 C.

Environment Canada reported the average temperature in Ottawa was 18.6 C in August, 1.4 degrees cooler than the normal average temperature for the month.

While it hasn't been hot this August, it has been wet. Ottawa received 110.8 mm of rain in August, while some areas saw between 38 mm and 100 mm of rain in one day on Aug. 10.

There have only been five days with temperatures above 30 C since the first day of summer on June 21.

The last time the temperature did not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa was 2008.

Hot start to September

While August has been cooler than normal, the last long weekend of summer is set to kick off a hot streak in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 30 C on Sunday, 31 C on Monday and 32 C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Environment Canada says a heat wave will reach southern Ontario by Sunday, and will continue until next Thursday.

"It's going to be a hot one folks."

�� ��️A #heat event will likely start Saturday over northwestern ON and reach southern ON by Sunday.

ℹ️ A cold front will only bring relief by Tuesday morning for northwestern ON and by Thursday morning for southern ON!

It's going to be a hot one folks!#ONwx pic.twitter.com/A9FJXNDHOK