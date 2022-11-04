The Toronto Eaton Centre isn't having a Christmas tree this year. This is why

Anyone planning to drop by the Toronto Eaton Centre this holiday season will notice something missing.

This year, the mall will not be putting up a massive Christmas tree to kick off the holiday spirit due to a roof construction project. In previous years, the Eaton Centre has brought in a 108-foot-tall Christmas tree for the holidays and hosted a lighting ceremony.

"The galleria roof is currently being replaced with the latest materials and technologies to improve energy efficentcy but unfortunately, as a result, the centre will not be able to display its signature tree," a Cadillac Fairview (CF) representative said in a written statement to CTV News Toronto.

"Like many, CF will miss having our iconic holiday tree on display and are looking forward to having it return next year."

Instead, CF says the Eaton Centre will have a “one-of-a-kind program called Merry Merry Music that will unite our community through the power of music and a magical surprise.”

Starting Nov. 17, this musical event will host a line-up of celebrity performers, and will continue to spread the holiday cheer until Christmas Eve.

The list of performers has yet to be revealed, but CF says it will feature a range of genres from local musicians to celebrity talent.



Even though the tree won't be on display this year, the Eaton Centre will still be decked with holiday decor.

Outside of the Eaton Centre’s performances, Torontonians can flock to the Scotiabank Arena to see Mariah Carey sing and ring in the holidays on Dec. 9 and Dec. 11.