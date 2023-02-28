The Toronto mansion from 'Mean Girls' hits the market again after price slash

A luxury mansion in Toronto used as a set in ‘Mean Girls’ is on the market again – this time, for millions cheaper.

11 High Point Road, located in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood, is currently listed for $23.8 million – a $3.2 million price reduction since it was last listed in 2022.

Broker Barry Cohen confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the property appeared in ‘Mean Girls.’ The film, starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Jonathan Bennett, was quick to become a pop culture classic after its 2004 release. 11 High Point Road served as the set for antagonist Regina George, played by McAdams, and her family.

The property is a private, gated estate totalling two acres, according to the listing. The residence offers 18,276 square feet of living space, along with a detached coach house suite.

The main home’s reception hall is described as a “soaring cathedral,” and features marble tiled floors and a “dramatic Scarlett O’Hara staircase.”

The kitchen boasts quartz countertops, German cabinetry, two ovens, and two fridges. The property also includes staff quarters.

In total, the home has 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and two kitchens. As far as amenities, whoever purchases the home will have access to a private spa, gym, swimming pool, and recreation room.

The grounds offer a cabana, terrace, and tennis court amongst “lush rolling greenery,” the listing reads. The property can comfortably fit 26 parked cars between its garage and outdoor driveway.

A mortgage calculator by the Toronto Real Estate Board shows that a 20 per cent down payment for the home would run a buyer approximately $4.7 million. At a 5.04 per cent interest rate, monthly mortgage payments of about $117,000 would then need to continue for 20 years.

TREB’s data indicates the property's 2022 taxes were about $68,000.

In 2015, 11 High Point Road was listed for $14.8 million.