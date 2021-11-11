'The tradition is kept': Winnipeggers remember First World War veterans at Valour Road

Despite no official event being held at Valour Road this year for Remembrance Day, Winnipeggers still showed up to honour the three men from the area who fought in the First World War.

A ceremony is usually held at Valour Road and Sargent Avenue to remember the soldiers who lived on Pine Street—now known as Valour Road.

Those men were Corporal Leo Clarke, Sergeant-Major Frederick William-Hall and Lieutenant Robert Shankland. Each received the Victoria Cross after the First World War, which is the highest award on the British Empire Honours system.

Lee Fletcher, who served in the Canadian military for 36 years, said it warms his heart to see people come out and honour those who fought, even though an official event wasn't planned.

"The tradition is kept, not because some official says it should be kept, but because the people of Canada remember," said Fletcher.

He noted it’s not just veterans who showed up to the memorial Thursday, but people of all ages and those who have never seen war.

"They remember and they are grateful. And so long as there are people like that, I think this country will endure."