The Transcona woman helping give bikes to Ukrainian newcomers

Seven years ago, after the death of her husband, Bonnie Scott decided to donate her late partner's bike.

That single donation put Scott down something of a path. Now, the 81-year-old is coordinating dozens of bike donations for Ukrainian newcomers.

"I'm the brains," said Scott with a bit of humour. "I call myself the brains behind the bodies and the people that can do the fixing and everything else that goes with it."

A long-time resident of Transcona, Scott is no stranger to philanthropy and is a regular volunteer in an array of community groups.

While teaching newcomers English, Scott learned that a lot of families were without cars and struggling to get to and from places in the neighbourhood.

That's when Scott had an idea -- a bike donation drive for Ukrainian newcomers.

"This bike project was my dream," she said. "I guess I have dreams that kind of spin around in my head."

Scott knew she couldn't do it all alone.

A local handyman, who Scott met after donating her husband's bike, collects and fixes up the bikes numerous families have donated.

Members of the new immigrant community then help coordinate where the donations need to go.

So far, Scott has helped to coordinate the donation of fifty bikes. She doesn't plan on stopping.

"The joy I saw in the family," said Scott, recounting a winter night where she helped to deliver a bike to a Ukrainian family.

"The mom and dad - I told them I don't have any bikes for you but maybe down the road."

It's a similar situation for many newcomer families who aren't able to purchase a brand new bike for their kids or themselves.

"Friendly Manitoba, that's what this is," said Nataliia Dmytruk, who, along with her husband, received a new bike. "It's a best example of how people can be friendly."

The recipients of the bikes are also very thankful.

"I think I have the best bike in the whole of Winnipeg," said Khrystina Sapon, a mother of two. "If you see a nice bike - it's mine"

Sapon's son, Ivan, also got a new bike, just in time for his most recent birthday.

"I was so happy and surprised," Ivan said.

Getting back on a bike - a pastime for many newcomers - helps to make Manitoba, while still very new, a bit more familiar.

That's as the Transcona community is making sure new Manitobans feel right at home.

"It's not about the bikes," said Nataliia Polishchuk, "We didn't feel alone in this city."