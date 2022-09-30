‘The truth hurts but it also heals’: Halifax recognizes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Drums and singing could be heard at the Grand Parade in Halifax as many gathered in orange to honour residential school survivors and those who never returned home.

Cheryl Gehue, Indigenous Advisor for the Halifax Regional Municipality, said she was surprised by the turnout.

“It shows that the work that we’re doing to create more awareness through our treaty educations programs [and] through our school systems is actually starting to make a difference,” said Gehue.

Following a proclamation reading from Mayor Mike Savage, a moment of silence was held to reflect on the legacy of colonization.

For Elder and Shubenacadie residential school survivor Alan Knockwood, seeing youth gathered on Friday marks a step forward.

“We have to get the truth out there. The truth hurts but it also heals,” he said.

In Shubenacadie, 14,000 orange flags fluttered in the wind on the grounds of what used to be a residential school site.

Singing and laughter could be heard in the crows as many laid flags and participated in Mi’kmaq traditions.

“We have always been here. Our stories are still here, except they’ve never asked Indigenous people to share those stories,” said attendee Gary Joseph.

While Fiona cancelled many events on Friday, more are expected to be held in the coming days to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.