'The U of R deserves better': Staff and faculty of Regina university call for emergency funding

Over 330 faculty and staff of the University of Regina are calling on President Jeff Keshen to acquire emergency funding amid its budget crisis.

“We, as members of the University of Regina community, are concerned with the direction of our institution,” a letter addressed to Keshen read.

The U of R made a five per cent budget cut in May that left the institution $2.5 million short.

Staff argue that the university was already operating lean in many areas and the budget cuts have been “devastating” to several units.

“We cannot understand why the university has not made a request to the provincial government for an increase in our operating grant,” the letter read.

“This should be a top priority.”

According to estimates from the ministry of advanced education cited in the letter, base funding for post-secondary institutions in Saskatchewan has fallen 13.7 per cent over four years.

The petitioners claim that the lack of funding is being filled by increasing tuition for both international and domestic students.

“The quality of education at the U of R is in jeopardy. A growing number of people are burdened with two jobs,” the letter read.

“In some faculties we are losing important colleagues and support roles that advance our academic mission. This is not sustainable and we risk having more people quit due to burnout and frustration.”

Petitioners are asking the U of R to:

Immediately advocate for emergency government funding for both operations and infrastructure.

Develop a clear, sustainable plan to attract domestic student enrolment and lower tuition for all students.

Work with the province to substantively invest in international student success while they attend the U of R and post-graduation.

Seek restoration of funding levels needed to ensure the U of R is an ideal place to secure employment and start a career.

Develop a plan focused on retaining skilled academic and support staff, rather than the current plan incentivizing faculty and staff to depart and laying off support staff.

Work intensively with the campus community through this budgetary crisis to retain and advance the academic mission of our institution.

In a response to CTV News, U of R spokesperson Paul Dederick said Keshen received the petition on July 4 and plans to invite the main organizers of the letter to discuss their concerns.

“In the meantime, we wish to assure our University community that we - along with our sector partners at Sask Poly and USask - are in constant communication with the provincial government around the post-secondary funding model,” the statement read.

“It's important to note as well that we make every effort to keep our colleagues here at the U of R informed of those conversations through town halls and regular email updates. Additionally, we are actively working to increase both our domestic and international student enrolment in order to increase revenues.”