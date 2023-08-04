iHeartRadio

The UN cut their food aid this summer. These Palestinians now struggle to find their next meal


Thousands of families like al-Wafa's across the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip go through the day not sure where they will get their next meal now that the World Food Program has halted aid to 200,000 people, 60 per cent of beneficiaries, its largest-ever cuts in the Palestinian territories.
