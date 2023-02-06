The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may return after all

Work is underway to try to save the Vancouver Folk Music Festival from permanent cancellation, according to the society's board.

Earlier this year, the non-profit's board announced that because of financial difficulties, it would be recommending that the society be dissolved thereby bringing an end to the beloved summer event.

But in a media release Monday the board said outcry over the decision led them to rescind the motion.

"The public said they want to us to try to find a way to keep the folk festival going. We listened,” board president Mark Zuberbuhler wrote in a statement.

“The Vancouver Folk Music Festival has long been, and is currently, in a financially dire condition. Our main goal as the board has always been to see a strong, sustainable festival. Because of the strong support that has come from the community and our partners we now see the possibility of building that festival."

The vote to dissolve the society was initially scheduled for Feb. 1 but the date was pushed back a month.

Last week after a virtual town hall drew a crowd of 300, Zuberbuhler said the board voted to take the motion off of the agenda for the society's annual general meeting.

“Our funders, our partners, other festivals, our members, and our audience have said unequivocally that they want to help with the work of saving the festival,” he said in the statement.

“The festival really needs that help now so this is very encouraging.”

The board has launched a fundraising and volunteer drive and has created an online "thought exchange" tool where people can share their ideas on how to save the festival.