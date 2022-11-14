The vehicles most likely to be stolen in Canada

Could you own a vehicle that is more likely to be stolen than other vehicles? An organization focused on reducing and preventing insurance fraud and crime has compiled a list of the Top 10 Stolen Vehicles in 2021 in Canada.

Èquité Association said Canada is becoming a "source country" for the export of stolen vehicles.

Topping the list for 2021 is the Honda CR-V.

It found there were 4,117 Honda CR-Vs stolen in 2021, with the models ranging from 2016 to 2021.

Second on the list is the Lexus RX Series, with models ranging from 2016 to 2021. Of those owned Lexus RX Series in the country, 2,202 were stolen. While there were fewer of these vehicles stolen, the theft rate was much higher compared to the Honda CR-V, 6.4 per cent to 1.7 per cent respectively.

The Ford F150 Series rounds out the top three with 1,182 thefts in 2021, models ranging from 2015 to 2020.

"Not only does auto theft cost Canadians millions of dollars each year, but the proceeds of this illegal activity also fund organized crime and terrorism, both domestically and internationally," said Bryan Gast, the vice president of investigative services at Èquité Association, in a news release.

The rest of the Top 10 includes:

· Honda Civic, 768 were stolen, models 2016 to 2021;

· Toyota Highlander, 748 were stolen, models 2013 to 2019;

· Ram 1500 Series, 509 stolen, models 2011 to 2018;

· Chevrolet/GMC Silverado/Sierra, 410 stolen, models 1999 to 2006;

· Honda Accord, 372 stolen, models 2018 to 2021;

· Jeep Grand Cherokee, 346 stolen, models 2011 to 2020; and

· Toyota Rav4, 334 were stolen, models 2013 to 2018.