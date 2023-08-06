'The victim of foul play:' Body found near Kamloops identified by RCMP
Mounties in Kamloops have identified a man who was found dead just outside the city.
The body of Jason Aran Martin of Kamloops was discovered in the 600 block of Paul Lake Road on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
Kamloops RCMP treated the death as suspicious, and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation.
Since then, the investigation has revealed that Martin was “the victim of foul play,” Mounties said.
Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit said the man’s death is believed to be an isolated event and that “no public threat exists.”
Investigators are asking anyone with video from the area of Paul Lake Road, the Halston Connector or the North Shore of Kamloops between 10 p.m. on July 31 and 2 a.m. on Aug. 1 to contact them at 1-877-987-8477.
Anyone who communicated with Martin on July 31 is also asked to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.
-
Construction on section of Dominion Boulevard set to beginA busy stretch of road in Windsor will be closed for the next four months as construction gets underway.
-
-
Still no movement in Cochrane strikePicketers walked around Cochrane Town Hall Tuesday night during the council meeting as the community's employees looked to send a message to council members – roughly 60 workers have been off the job for more than a week after contract negotiations fell apart.
-
See the breathtaking play that led to the Huskies 1990 Vanier Cup winA championship game involving the Huskies taking on the Huskies. Yep, it’s happened before.
-
Pharmacists in N.S. say they want to do more to support the strained primary health-care systemPharmacists in Nova Scotia say the profession should be better utilized in order to improve access to timely primary health care.
-
Two youths facing charges in Booth Street homicideTwo youths are facing manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 17-year-old man in an Ottawa fire last month.
-
VIDEO: Transport theft caught on cameraPolice posted a video to social media showing two people in a vehicle.
-
Halifax death ruled a homicide, victim identifiedThe death of a man who police found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront Sunday night has been ruled a homicide.
-
Royal City plays host to Canada's best ringers for national horseshoe tournamentIt isn’t just luck that is bringing the best ringers in Canada to the Royal City.