'The virus is still spreading': B.C. reports 317 cases of COVID-19 heading into first weekend of relaxed rules

British Columbia has recorded another 317 cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, health officials announced Friday in their final update of the week.

The province has now identified 143,581 infections in total and suffered 1,692 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Heading into the first weekend since the government relaxed several COVID-19 rules and restrictions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix urged residents to do their part to keep transmission low.

"The virus is still spreading with new cases and clusters, which is why using our layers of protection and getting vaccinated - especially in this time of transition - is so important," they said in a joint written statement.

"We are moving to a different and better place for all of us, so let's continue to do our part to get there as soon as we can."

Cases have been steadily declining since reaching a weekly average of 1,130 per day at the height of the province's record-breaking third wave of the pandemic back in April. Friday's update left the average at 330 cases per day, which is the lowest it's been since Nov. 6.

That progress was achieved while B.C. was under tough restrictions, including a ban on socializing indoors in groups of any size. As of Tuesday, residents are now allowed to host up to five guests in their home, and to meet friends inside restaurants in groups of six or fewer.

Health officials also laid out an estimated timeline for lifting several other restrictions that will allow for a return to a "more normal life" over the coming weeks and months, but only if transmission rates decline and vaccination rates increase.

"We have a roadmap and now we must stick to the path: doing what we can to further slow the spread of COVID-19 and break the chains of transmission in our communities," Henry and Dix said.

The government will also be watching hospitalizations, which have been decreasing in recent weeks but at a slower and less steady pace.

The number of people battling COVID-19 in hospital increased slightly to 292 on Friday, with 79 patients in intensive care.

B.C. has now administered 2,945,384 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, with enough first doses to cover more than 65 per cent of the adult population. Only 160,885 shots have been second doses.

This week, the government also announced it was reducing the intervals between doses to eight weeks. It previously increased the intervals to 16 weeks in order to offer the protection associated with a single dose to as many people as possible.

Of all the cases of COVID-19 identified in B.C. so far, some 138,360 – or 96 per cent per cent – have recovered.