Close to 40,000 people gave their say in the Edmonton CFL team's search for a new name.

According to an EE Football Team spokesperson, 38,532 fans ranked the seven options before the survey closed Feb. 14 at midnight.

The shortlist consisted of:

Elk,

Evergreens,

Evergolds,

Eclipse,

Elkhounds,

Eagles, and

Elements.

Although the club hasn't said exactly when the new moniker will be revealed, officials say it will happen within a few weeks.

The list of seven was chosen from more than 2,000 suggestions gathered in November. Fourteen thousand people participated in that phase altogether.

The CFL team has continued to feature a double-E logo since dropping its former name in 2020, following a similar decision by the NFL's Washington team amid mounting pressure on organizations to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.