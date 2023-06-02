The Waegwoltic Club is 'gone,' Halifax fire
Halifax fire and emergency deputy chief Roy Hollett says the historic club in Halifax’s south end that lit up in flames Thursday is “gone.”
“It’s gone… Unfortunately the Waeg is gone,” Hollett told reporters Friday morning.
Thursday afternoon Halifax Regional Fire reported that the Waegwoltic Club on Coburg Road was engulfed in flames and firefighters were unable to enter the building.
Halifax deputy fire chief David Meldrum said Thursday evening that crews initially entered the building in an “offensive” position to try and put out the fire, but the fire grew very large and crews were forced to fight the fire from outside.
Meldrum said at the time there “appears to be very, very, very significant damage… perhaps destruction” at the historic club.
He said efforts were made to retrieve historic pictures and memorabilia to be saved from the fire.
The Waegwoltic is a members-only club that first opened in 1908. It has about a dozen tennis courts, several pools and a sailing school.
The cause of the structure fire is under investigation.
