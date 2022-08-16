The wait is over for the official grand opening of the Orillia Recreation Centre

The hub of recreation in Orillia is having its official opening Friday.

The grand opening ceremony will include activities such as Wibit obstacle course swims for those seven years of age and older – swimsuit required – as well as arcade games, a bouncy castle, face painting, a scavenger hunt, and live music by the Orillia Youth Centre.

“The opening of the Orillia Recreation Centre was long-awaited and much anticipated; however, we opened quietly with no celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Orillia’s Mayor Steve Clarke.

“The facility has become a hub of activity and provides our community with a vast array of health benefits through sport, recreation and fitness opportunities for all ages and abilities,” he said.

The recreation centre features:

25-metre, eight-lane lap pool,

Therapeutic pool

Leisure pool with play features

Gymnasium with two basketball courts

Childcare room

Multi-purpose room

Fitness centre including fitness rooms

Walking/jogging track

The family-friendly and free grand opening event between 4 and 8 p.m. Friday, is open to everyone and no registration is required.

Orillia encourages active transportation, and those who walk, cycle or take public transit will be entered into a draw to win a one-year Family Fun Pass at the Orillia Recreation Centre.