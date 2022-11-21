iHeartRadio

'The Walking Dead' finally comes to an end, after biting off more than it could chew


Forgive AMC, at least a little bit, for almost drunkenly celebrating 'The Walking Dead' in its heyday by feeding audiences as much content related to the zombie drama as they possibly could. Yet as the series comes to an end, finally, after 11 long seasons, it seems obvious that the network and the producers greedily bit off more than they could chew.
