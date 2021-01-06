The overall trend for temperatures through to mid-January will be for daytime highs to remain well above average.

In fact, our morning lows will be closer the average daytime highs for the next 5 to 10 days in Edmonton.

However, within that overall trend of warm temperatures, we'll see some swings.

Temperatures climb to a high near 6 degrees in Edmonton this afternoon with some morning clouds giving way to sun this afternoon.

Even areas like Fort McMurray should get a degree or two above freezing today (after being stuck in some cool air for the first few days of 2021).

BUT...today will be the warmest day of the week for areas from Edmonton north with temperatures slipping a bit after today.

For Edmonton and area, that means we'll drop back to highs in the -1 to +3 range for Thu/Fri/Sat.

All three of those days should be mainly sunny.

Sunday's shaping up to be the coolest day in the next week or so. The forecast high is -2. That's still about handful of degrees above average.

Longer-range...temperatures appear set to climb into the 1 to 6 degree range for highs again next week.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today - Cloudy this morning. Sunny this afternoon.

High: 6

Tonight - A few clouds overnight.

9pm: -5

Thursday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 0

Friday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -2

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1