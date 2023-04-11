The warm week in Windsor-Essex continues

The next few days in Windsor-Essex will feel like summer.

The average high for this time of year is around 13 C, but temperatures in the region will be more like 22 C and upwards of 26 C.

Rain showers eventually make their way back into the forecast but not until the end of the weekend when temperatures return to seasonal.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 10.

Wednesday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

Friday: Sunny. High 25.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 22.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 17.