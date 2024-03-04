It's the warmest March 4 in Ottawa history, as the national capital region continues to enjoy an early taste of Spring.

The temperature hit 10.2 C at 2 p.m. and reached a peak of 11.6 C later in the afternoon, setting a record for the warmest March 4. The previous record for the warmest March 4 in Ottawa was 10 C, set back in 1960.

Environment Canada's forecast called for a high of 14 C today.

According to the social media account @YOW_Weather, Monday is the fourth consecutive day the temperature has hit 5 C. It's the longest run before March 5 in more than 17 years.

This is the second time in less than a week Ottawa has set a record for the warmest day. On Feb. 28, the temperature hit 15.6 C.

Above-seasonal temperatures are expected to continue all week, with a high of 16 C expected on Tuesday. The warmest March 5 in Ottawa history is 10.6 C, set in 1964.

While it will be warm, it will not be sunny. The forecast calls for mainly cloudy on Monday.

It will be partly cloudy tonight. Low 7 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High 16 C.

Showers are in the forecast for Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a high of 7 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for mainly cloudy with a high of 5 C. Friday will be cloudy with a high of 6 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 0 C and a low of -9 C.

Mild temperatures are in the forecast for the next month.

Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario over the next four weeks.

With files from Toula Mazloum