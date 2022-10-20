'The water tastes and smells like raw sewage': Sask. inmates hunger strike over water quality

Inmates at Pine Grove Correctional Center north of Prince Albert are on a hunger strike to protest unsafe drinking water and a lack of access to programming.

“The water tastes and smells like raw sewage,” inmate Faith Eagle said in an interview with CTV.

“And it’s the only thing that you can drink, so when you drink it you’ll get a bloated stomach or a stomach ache, but you have to drink it because you need water.”

Eagle says she has refused food for five weeks and only had broth and juice when she feels weak. She also says she’s been denied programming and visits from elders.

An emailed response from the provincial Ministry of Justice said it is aware two inmates are refusing tray service.

The Ministry said it’s monitoring the situation and providing medical supervision to the women.

When asked about the concerns over water quality, the justice ministry said to refer questions to Sask. Builds, the government body responsible for managing provincial infrastructure.

Sask. Builds told CTV it ran 30 different tests on the water in the inmate areas of the facility and all tests meet government standards for drinking water quality.

Water at a rarely-used spot in one of the staff areas of the provincial facility tested slightly high for copper, so officials flushed the line to clear the residue.

“The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement’s officials onsite have not detected any unusual odor or taste in the water,” the statement said.