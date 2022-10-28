The weekend forecast for Windsor-Essex

A sunny weekend is leading into a spooky looking forecast for trick-or-treaters on Monday.

Double digit temperatures and sunshine are expected through the weekend before clouds roll in and showers are forecast for Monday.

Friday: Clearing this morning. High 14.

Friday Night: Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low plus 1 with risk of frost.

Saturday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 15.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 16.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 17.