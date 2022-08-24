The Weeknd fans complain about 'hot as hell' conditions at Vancouver concert

Canadian superstar The Weeknd has been getting rave reviews for his concert in downtown Vancouver this week – despite complaints the venue was "hot as hell" without air conditioning.

A number of concertgoers raised concerns about the heat on social media, including some who said they ultimately left the Tuesday night show early to escape the muggy conditions.

Others credited The Weeknd for his ability to perform in the heat.

"I honestly don't know how he put on as good of a show as he did," one Reddit user wrote. "I was dying just standing there."

Several attendees questioned why the retractable roof of BC Place remained closed throughout the performance. The venue tweeted that it stayed closed "due to the show's production," which saw a massive prop moon suspended above the crowd.

Last month, a mechanical issue forced the roof to stay closed during a BC Lions game, though the problem was resolved days later. Officials have not reported any further issues since.

A few concertgoers said vendors ran out of chilled water bottles partway through the show as well, leaving some fans paying $5 for room temperature water.

if you knew the roof was going to be closed “due to production” why weren’t any of the concession stands prepared with cold water? Once everything in the coolers ran out, people were getting lukewarm $5 bottles of water. Gross.

When doors opened at 6:30 p.m., temperatures in Vancouver were just above 23 degrees, according to Environment Canada.

The B.C. Pavilion Corporation, which operates the stadium, has not responded to questions from CTV News about the heat, the decision to keep the venue covered, and the availability of water.

There are free refilling stations on the concourse level of BC Place, and concertgoers are allowed to bring empty water bottles into the venue as long as they are no larger than one litre, according to the stadium's website.

The Weeknd is performing at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., Wednesday for the next stop on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.