The Weeknd is set to perform first concert in Toronto after losing his voice

The Weeknd will still perform in Toronto later this month after losing his voice mid-performance at a Los Angeles concert this week, the singer-songwriter announced Wednesday.

On Sept. 4, the singer's voice gave out during the first song at the sold-out Saturday night show in Inglewood, CA, and he abruptly ended the concert.

The Scarborough-raised artist apologized to everyone in the audience for not being able to give them the concert he wanted to and told them they would all be refunded for their tickets.

“My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date,” The Weeknd tweeted following the concert.

doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO pic.twitter.com/f3tTdKSHDz

On Wednesday, The Weeknd shared on social media his doctor says his voice is “safe”, and with rest he’ll be “solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for.”

“LA date is being worked out soon. Thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. I love you all so much… XO,” the tweet reads.

The Weeknd is scheduled to perform at the Scotiabank Arena for the After Hours Til Dawn tour on September 22 and 23.

The musician was scheduled to perform in July, but the concert was cancelled due to the nationwide Rogers outage.

With files from The Canadian Press.